Karnataka logs spike in Covid cases, 78 new infections, 1 death reported

Karnataka recorded a sudden spurt in fresh Covid cases on Friday, with the Health and Family Welfare Department reporting 78 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) Karnataka recorded a sudden spurt in fresh Covid cases on Friday, with the Health and Family Welfare Department reporting 78 new Covid cases and one death in the state in the last 24 hours.

The number of active patients in the state has gone up to 175, the positivity rate up to 3.29 per cent, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.28 per cent.

One death was reported from Dakshina Kannada district.

Of the active cases, 162 patients are home isolated and 13 are hospitalised, out of which six persons are being treated in the ICU.

The tests have been increased and 2,366 tests are conducted in the last 24 hours across the state.

Bengaluru reported 68 new cases and there are 156 active cases in the city. Chikkamagaluru has reported 4 cases, Bengaluru Rural 1, Dakshina Kannada 2 and Mysuru 1.

On Thursday, the state had reported 24 fresh Covid cases, out of which 23 were reported from Bengaluru.

