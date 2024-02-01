scorecardresearch
KGMU expert advocates diagnostic database

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) To enhance the efficiency of disease diagnosis, major medical institutions should collaborate to establish an integrated database for diagnostic lab reports.

This initiative could lead to the development of indigenous databases for Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, facilitating quicker and more accurate disease diagnosis.

Medical experts at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), have underlined the need for collaboration among medical institutes.

Dr Madhu Mati Goel, former head of KGMU’s pathology department, suggested that institutes like KGMU, RMLIMS, SGPGIMS, serving patients statewide, have the potential to create extensive databases, essential for building precise AI diagnostic models. Such models would prove invaluable in improving patient treatment outcomes.

Dr Goel also underscored the significance of precision medicine and advocated for the integration of modern molecular-level investigations into pathological diagnosis. She urged the adoption of new techniques and advancements in the field.

She further said that the potential benefits of digital pathology, encompassing digital slides, software, and equipment, in the diagnostic process. Mehrotra pointed out its role in digitalising data and facilitating global consultations.

