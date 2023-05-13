scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Low levels of vitamin D have now been linked to increase the long Covid risk, researchers report. The findings suggest that individuals should have their vitamin D levels checked after Covid infection.

“The study shows that Covid-19 patients with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop long Covid but it is not yet known whether vitamin D supplements could improve the symptoms or reduce this risk altogether,” said lead investigator professor Andrea Giustina from Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy.

Long Covid is a condition in which the effects of Covid-19 last for more than 12 weeks after contracting the initial infection.

Studies have shown that it affects 50-70 per cent of patients previously hospitalised for Covid-19, yet very little is known about the condition.

For this study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and supported by Abiogen Pharma Spa, researchers from the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan examined 100 patients aged 51-70 years, with and without long Covid.

They measured their vitamin D levels when first admitted to hospital for Covid-19 and six months after being discharged, and found lower vitamin D levels in patients with long Covid compared to those without.

This result was more evident in patients who experienced ‘brain fog’ symptoms, such as confusion, forgetfulness and poor concentration, at the six-month follow-up.

The researchers included patients without any bone conditions and only those who went to hospital for Covid-19, without ending up in the intensive care units (ICUs).

“The highly-controlled nature of our study helps us better understand the role of vitamin D deficiency in long Covid, and establish that there is likely a link between vitamin D deficiency and long Covid,” said Giustina.

–IANS

na/prw/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents
Next article
PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

News

Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

News

Priyanka Chopra arrives for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony

Technology

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro to cut staff by 30%

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US