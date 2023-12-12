Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Maha Opp MVA dons oxygen-masks to protest dismal health of govt hospitals

For the fourth consecutive day, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protested against the Maharashtra Government

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Maha Opp MVA dons oxygen-masks to protest dismal health of govt hospitals _ pic courtesy news agency

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dec 12 (IANS) For the fourth consecutive day, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protested against the Maharashtra Government over the spate of deaths in public hospitals in the last few months.

Leaders of the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) symbolically sported stethoscopes, surgical masks and oxygen masks, and raised slogans attacking Health Minister Tanaji Sawant for the sorry state of government-run hospitals in the state, stood outside the Legislature on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar and Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve carried placards bearing the statistics of fatalities that occurred in several public hospitals in the recent past at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Chandrapur and Thane, the home-town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Decrying the state of the government hospitals where scores of deaths took place in August-October, Danve said that the time has come now to examine the health of the government which has ruined the peoples’ well-being.

- Advertisement -

In mid-August, around 27 patients died at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Thane in a span of barely 48 hours, sparking a furore in the state.

In October, at least 24 people, including 12 infants died at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College & Hospital, Nanded, allegedly owing to a paucity of medicines and medical supplies.

- Advertisement -

The same month, some 18 patients succumbed at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, barely two days after the Nanded tragedy, leading to a huge political fracas.

–IANS

qn/rad

Advertisement
Previous article
Maninee De: TV's structure is very trying and testing
Next article
Karan Kundrra, Mouni Roy laud Nishank Swami’s love for Chetna on ‘Temptation Island’
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement