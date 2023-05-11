scorecardresearch
Maryam Nawaz tells Pak Chief Justice to quit and join PTI like his mother-in-law

By Agency News Desk

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) The chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, on Thursday advised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to join Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), media reports said.

Maryam said this in a tweet right after the top court ordered to release Imran Khan while terming his arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as ‘illegal’, Samaa TV reported.

“The Chief Justice [of Pakistan] was very happy today to meet the person who usurped Rs 60 billion from the national exchequer, and he was even happier to release this criminal, Maryam tweeted.

She went on to say, “The Chief Justice is primarily responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive installations in the country, as he has become the shield of ‘fitna’ and is exacerbating the situation in the country by fuelling the fire.”

The PML-N leader advised CJP Umar Ata Bandial to resign from his position and join the PTI, “just like his mother-in-law”, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had censured the Supreme Court for providing “relief” to Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

“The SC is giving relief to a criminal, a terrorist, a gangster who leads armed groups,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The remarks came as the minister addressed a press conference in Islamabad minutes after the apex court ordered Khan to be produced in court within an hour on Thursday, as it heard the PTI’s plea challenging his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former premier was arrested on May 9 by the paramilitary force from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over allegations of having looted Rs 50 billion from the national treasury, along with a property tycoon, and getting the Al-Qadir University Trust registered on a 450-kanal land.

Hours after Khan’s arrest, the IHC had declared that his arrest from the court premises was carried out legally, while the PTI alleged political persecution.

A day later, an anti-graft court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day physical remand of Khan.

The government had also backed the arrest as legal, dismissing allegations of foul play.

At the presser, Marriyum told reporters, “Imran Khan arrested by the NAB for investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After the arrest, terrorists and armed groups attacked state and public properties,” The Express Tribune reported.

–IANS

san/arm

