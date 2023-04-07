scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) The word ‘Moonlighting’ has been used and heard across India a lot in recent months.

Broadly, moonlighting is working for a business of the same niche while being a permanent employee of another. Post the Covid pandemic, the practice gained momentum due to remote working and reduced job security.

Many multinational companies have passed policy diktats over this issue, and quite a few people have possibly lost their jobs in the process. While the jury is out to decide whether moonlighting is ethically and morally right, what was not spoken much was its side-effects.

Doctors from Hyderabad, who have treated many patients who suffered brain and heart-related ailments due to moonlighting, have a word of caution.

Hyderabad, a key IT and ITes destination in the country, is home to millions of technology professionals. There would be thousands of professionals who might be working for more than one company, and this trend would have only multiplied since the start of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and work from home became the new normal. However, hospitals in Hyderabad have now started receiving more and more patients with complaints and ailments which are believed to be the side-effects of moonlighting.

“We are a rehabilitation facility where we help patients who have suffered a brain stroke or heart attack or underwent some surgical procedure to recover. Over the past six months, we have received patients from various hospitals in the city who needed recovery after suffering a brain stroke or heart attack,” said Vijay Bathina, Director and Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, at Uchchvas Transitionalcare.

“The most common factor is that they were all IT professionals, they all were doing more than one job, they all worked for more than 60 hours a week, and were working late into the night. These three common factors indicate that moonlighting, which is a growing phenomenon among the new generation professionals, has started impacting their health.”

Bathina exaplined that working for more than 60 hours a week will have an adverse impact on the health of a person and will also reduce the quality of work.

“It is important that professionals understand the fact that every individual has limitations to his/her physical ability. Adding more work hours will result in sleep deprivation, which will result in mental health complications like increased stress and decrease in cognitive performance. Hence, it is very important that professionals understand how much physical and mental strain they can take. Else, the body could give up suddenly, causing severe health complications,” he added.

Highlighting certain key reasons, Manoj Vasireddy, neurologist at Amor Hospitals, said, “When a human body is put under stress, it releases cortisol and adrenaline hormones, which further lead to anxiety and depression. And these two are the major causes for mental health disorders. Sustained anxiety or depression is likely to cause high blood pressure which will have a direct impact on the heart.

“It is very important that IT professionals who sit in front of a computer for long hours know how to balance their life with work. The more an individual works, the more she/he needs rest to recover and rejuvenate from day to day stress. Professionals working for long hours must also do some exercise to stay both physically and mentally fit.”

Shivaram Rao Komandla, consultant neurophysician, Yashoda Hospitals, said, “Working for long hours or engaging in physically or mentally demanding work can lead to chronic stress, which can contribute to a range of health issues, including neurological problems. Chronic stress has been linked to changes in the brain that can increase the risk of developing anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders.

“It can also cause physical changes in the brain, such as reduced volume in the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for decision-making, planning, and impulse control. Also, chronic stress can contribute to the development of hypertension, which is a major risk factor for stroke. It’s important to prioritise self-care and manage stress when doing multiple jobs. This can include taking breaks, getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and engaging in stress-reducing activities such as exercise or meditation.”

–IANS

ms/arm

Previous article
'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl
Next article
Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

News

'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl

Health & Lifestyle

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

News

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

News

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

News

Raai Laxmi goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film ‘DNA’

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US