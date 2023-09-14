MP govt plans to translate medical journal ‘Lancet’ into Hindi: Vishwas Sarang  

Bhopal, Sep 14 (IANS) English medical journal ‘The Lancet’ will be translated in Hindi with the help of team of doctors associated with Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Thursday.

The minister said that the state government is in a process to sign a MoU with the publication.

The minister made the announcement in the presence of the journal’s Deputy Publishing Head Fiyona Macklev during a programme organised at GMC on the occasion of Hindi Divas on Thursday.

Sarang said the Madhya Pradesh government has already started an MBBS course in Hindi at GMC as an experiment and the books have been translated into Hindi.

“We are committed to provide all books and research books in Hindi and for that we have decided to provide all other research text books in Hindi for our students. We are in a process to sign a MoU with the Lancet publication,” the minister said.

He said that the process of Hindi translation for text books for 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters of MBBS courses was in process and it would be completed by September 30.

Notably, the Medical Education Department had last year setup a war room named ‘Mandhar’ borrowed from the Hindu mythological story of ‘amrit manthan’ by Lord Shiva and around 100 doctors associated with government medical colleges in the state have been enrolled for translation of MBBS books.

The Mandhar team had translated three text books – biochemistry, anatomy, and medical physiology – from English to Hindi which were released by the Amit Shah on October 16 last year.

The MP government has also started the first batch of MBBS course in Hindi medium at its biggest medical institution – Gandhi Medical College this year, and has planned to take it forward in other medical colleges in the next few years.

–IANS

pd/dan