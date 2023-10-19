Myntra Big Fashion Festival registers whopping 460 mn customer visits

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Myntra’s marquee festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), concluded its outstanding and biggest edition by far, witnessing 460 mn customer visits over the much-loved extravaganza, including early access, the company said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of the BFF offered access to more than 23 lakh styles, while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition, enabling a diverse set of over 6,000+ homegrown, D2C and international brands to cater to the festive shopping needs of people in the country.

Some of the leading metros driving demand were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others.

The platform also witnessed discerning customers with an appreciation for premium and trendy fashion from Tier 2 & 3 regions, fueling the festive fervour with 42 per cent of the demand originating from these regions.

Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu and Siliguri were among the top cities and towns in the non-metro regions.

“Having registered an incredible 460 million customer visits and a record number of new customers, we are thrilled that the event played a crucial role in amplifying the growth of our brand partners, including legacy and D2C brands while some of the international brands experienced India’s festive fervour with us for the first time,” said Neha Wali, Head of Growth and Revenue, Myntra.

“Apart from key fashion staples spanning across Indian wear, Fusion wear and Footwear, categories such as Beauty and Personal Care, Home Decor and Furnishing, Jewellery, Luggage and Travel Accessories, and Watches & Wearables have witnessed substantial growth, as consumers seek a festive transformation beyond their apparel choices,” she added.

The Indian Wear category at large witnessed a 2.2X increase in demand over Business as Usual (BAU), with Kurta Sets, Kurtas, Sarees, Fusion Wear, and Nehru Jackets seeing an uptick in demand from the festive shoppers.

Fashion-forward shoppers upped their premium festive fashion game with exquisite collections from homegrown Indian wear brands and select labels, resulting in a remarkable 2X growth in demand over last year, which are housed under Myntra’s Runway Icons, a dedicated store on the app to enable easy discovery of premium Indian wear, said the platform.

Among the new customers, Kurtas, Kurta Sets, Dresses, Lipsticks, Watches and Party Footwear were popular with women and T-shirts, Shirts, Trousers, Sports Footwear and Denims were popular with men.

BFF also saw beauty and personal care, home decor and furnishing, jewellery, watches and wearables, and luggage and travel accessories clock a 1.6X increase in demand over the previous edition of the BFF.

Lipsticks, Foundations, Eye-liners and Moisturisers were popular among beauty shoppers as they looked at acing that festive glam-up.

With trendy luggage and travel accessories increasingly being considered as an extension of one’s style quotient, the platform witnessed brands such as Mokobara, Skybags, American Tourister and Safari, being among the hot favorites with fashion-forward holiday goers.

FWD, Myntra’s immersive trend-first fashion proposition, saw a 2.5X increase in demand over BAU as GenZ fashion enthusiasts handpicked their favourite ensembles from the freshest of selections.

Metallics, Reimagined Denims, Cut-Outs & Asymmetry, Crafted Crochet, Concert Fits, Exaggerated Volumes, and Party Glam were some of the leading trends that GenZ indulged in, this BFF.

As premiumisation continues to grow as a trend, international brands such as Mango, Boohoo, H&M and Dorothy Perkins were among the go-to brands for shoppers, said Myntra.

“Demand for some of the leading international brands grew to the tune of 2X over BAU on average as people refreshed their wardrobes to attend the social soirees of the season in style,” the company added.

Giving a major boost to the made-in-India fashion ecosystem, several D2C brands, including those that are now under the Myntra Rising Stars banner, witnessed a 2X growth in demand over last year.

Fifty new made-in-India D2C brands such as Snitch, Rare Rabbit, The Bear House, Powerlook, Ambraee and Nestasia, offering over 1.6 lakh uber-trendy styles showcased a differentiated selection for both men and women across fashion, footwear, accessories and home in this edition of the marquee event.

The event’s social media campaign delivered 555 million impressions and over 75+ hours of compelling live content were streamed on Myntra’s cutting-edge social commerce proposition, M Live.

