scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich

By Agency News Desk

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), June 5 (IANS) The post- mortem report of the newly-married couple who were found dead in a room on their wedding night, has found that both died of cardiac arrest, police said.

The couple identified as Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, were married on May 30.

The newly married couple went to sleep in their room and were found dead the next day. The couple was cremated on the same pyre in the village.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Prashant Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination report that came in on Saturday evening, confirmed that the couple died of cardiac arrest.

“A team of forensic experts examined the room of the couple and revealed that the room lacked ventilation and in absence of any ceiling fan and lack of air circulation, the possibility of a cardiac arrest could not be ruled out,” the SP added.

Kumar also said that there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body, ruling out criminal angle.

“Viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow. We have not received any complaint from the families yet,” he added.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

Sports

French Open: Comeback queens Svitolina, Pavlyuchenkova reach quarterfinals

Sports

Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah, share concerns

News

Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

News

As 'Barbie' fever spirals, the story of how the film consumed the world's pink paint

News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – screen 'Mom' to many stars – passes away

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US