Thursday, January 4, 2024
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Odisha reports two JN.1 cases

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (IANS) Odisha on Thursday reported two cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1.

Sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department said that of the two infected persons, one is from Sundargarh while the other is from Bhubaneswar.

The patient from Sundargarh has recovered completely, while the elderly patient from Bhubaneswar is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Only one Covid positive case has been reported — from Angul district — on Thursday.

“There are 28 active Covid cases in the state out, of which two have been found infected with the JN.1 sub-variant through genome sequencing. The one from Sundargarh, a Kerala returnee, was under home isolation before fully recovering from the disease, while the other patient — an 83-year-old person from Bhubaneswar — is being treated at a private hospital in the city,” said Odisha Health Services Director, Bijay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra told mediapersons that none from the contacts of the patient from Sundargarh has been found symptomatic.

He also advised people not to panic over the JN.1 sub-variant.

–IANS

gyan/arm

Previous article
ISL ignited our belief to play in the FIFA World Cup, says India defender Sandesh Jhingan
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.