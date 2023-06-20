scorecardresearch
One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

By Agency News Desk

Agra, June 20 (IANS) One doctor has around 83 hospitals registered in his name in Meerut, Kanpur and various other districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

This came to light during the verification of licence renewal applications of hospitals and clinics.

More details are awaited on the case. The authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in and around Agra have been found ‘illegally being served’ by 15 doctors.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastava said, “Notices have been sent to these doctors. The matter is being investigated in detail.”

According to sources, people who are not medical practitioners obtain a licence in the name of a doctor from the health department to operate hospitals, clinics and pathology labs.

The scam got exposed after the Uttar Pradesh government this year mandated that the process for renewal of licence be done online.

The list of accused medical practitioners includes physicians, cardiologists, paediatricians and surgeons.

As per the health department records, 1,269 medical centres were registered during 2022-23.

Of these, 494 were hospitals, 493 clinics, 170 pathology labs, 104 diagnostics centres, seven sample collection centres and one dialysis centre.

The health department has so far renewed the registration of 570 hospitals and clinics for the year 2023-24 after verification of the applications.

“In various cases, hospitals and clinics applying for renewal of licence have not provided the required details related to trained paramedical staff, compliance with fire safety norms and disposal of medical waste. Information provided regarding bed capacity and other facilities is also suspicious,” the official said.

President of Indian Medical Association (Agra), Dr O.P. Yadav said, “This is a serious issue. We condemn such practices and will support the health department in taking necessary steps. The government should also take strict action against such centres and medical practitioners associated with them.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

