Oommen Chandy recovering from pneumonia

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (IANS) Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is responding well to the medicines and recovering from pneumonia, said a medical bulletin issued by hospital on Wednesday.

Chandy has responded well to the medicines and has started interacting with his family and medical professionals, the bulletin added.

He was admitted to a leading hospital on the outskirts of the state capital city on Monday with fever after his younger brother Alex V. Chandy and 41 others expressed concern over the treatment protocol of Chandy and sought the urgent intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chandy, who is suffering from throat cancer, has been undergoing treatment for the past few years. Chandy, who was recently being treated at a Bengaluru hospital and had returned on January 1, was supposed to return, but according to his younger brother, further treatment was denied and the leader was not taken to Bengaluru.

Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony met Chandy at his home after which the ailing leader was rushed to the hospital.

After Vijayan’s intervention, State Health Minister Veena George visited the hospital and interacted with the doctors attending on Chandy and a seven-member expert panel of doctors formed by the state government.

Since then, the expert medical team was frequently interacting with the private hospital’s medical team.

The official spokesperson at the hospital told media that a decision on shifting Chandy to another speciality hospital will be taken later.

