scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 12 (IANS) Chronic exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) may increase non-lung cancer risk in older adults, a new research has warned.

The study of millions of Medicare beneficiaries by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in Environmental Epidemiology, found that exposures to PM2.5 and NO2 over a 10-year period increased the risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers.

The researchers also discovered that even low levels of air pollution exposure may make people particularly susceptible to developing these cancers, in addition to breast and endometrial cancers.

“Our findings uncover the biological plausibility of air pollution as a crucial risk factor in the development of specific cancers, bringing us one step closer to understanding the impact of air pollution on human health,” said Yaguang Wei, research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health.

While air pollution has been established as a risk factor for lung cancer, and a link to breast cancer risk has been emerging, few studies have looked at its effects on prostate, colorectal, and endometrial cancer risk.

Researchers analysed data from national Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older. All subjects were cancer-free for at least the initial 10 years of the study period.

Drawing from a variety of air pollution data sources, the researchers developed a predictive map of PM2.5 and NO2 concentrations across the US.

Findings from the nationwide analysis showed that chronic PM2.5 and NO2 exposures increased the risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers but were not associated with endometrial cancer risk.

For breast cancer, NO2 exposure was associated with an increased risk, while the association for PM2.5 was inconclusive. The researchers suggested that the mixed associations may be due to variations in the chemical composition of PM2.5, which is a complex mixture of solid and liquid particles.

The researchers noted that even communities with seemingly clean air were not immune to cancer risk. They found substantial associations between exposure to the two pollutants and the risks of all four cancers even at pollution levels below newly updated World Health Organisation guidelines.

The US Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed stricter standards for PM2.5, but their proposal doesn’t go far enough in regulating this pollutant.

“Current NO2 standards are also woefully inadequate. Unless all of these standards become much, much stricter, air pollution will continue to result in thousands of unnecessary cases of multiple cancers each year,” said senior study author Joel Schwartz, professor of environmental epidemiology.

–IANS

na/dan

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale
This May Also Interest You
News

Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

Sports

Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

Sports

England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

News

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Technology

ADIF hails Delhi HC decision, says ‘it is significant blow to Google’

News

'Jailer' surpasses Rs 100 crore on opening with lifetime gross estimated to be over Rs 500 crore

Sports

Canadian Open: Tommy Paul upsets Alcaraz, ends 14-match winning streak

News

Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Ho Tayyar Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Asia Cup; Tanzid, Shamim get maiden ODI call-ups

News

Kevin Costner is an 'awesome dad' as he takes daughter to Taylor Swift concert amid divorce

Fashion n Lifestyle

'I never compromise on my commitment to fitness,' says Arjun Bijlani as he works out on sets

Technology

India sees 27% growth in organ transplants but more need to be done: Experts

Feature

Top 10 songs to ignite the flame of patriotism this Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Playing football for many years may grow risk for Parkinson's disease: Study

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek holds off Collins, to face Pegula in semis

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US