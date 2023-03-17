Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

Patna March 17 (IANS) Patna’s health department has reported one case of swine flu and two of the H3N2 influenza, an official said on Friday.

Confirming the development, Patna civil surgeon Sharawan Kumar said of the two H3N2 cases, one is a four-year-old child from the city’s Sabzibagh locality. The second patient is a resident of Sampatchak.

Kumar said a number of cases of the two diseases have been reported since the last three days.

“We have made adequate arrangements in Patna to fight H3N2 and swine flu. Twenty beds have been reserved in Patna Medical College and Hospital and 30 at Patna AIIMS. Besides, we have also made dedicated isolation wards in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Sadar Hospital, Kurji Holy Family and other prominent government and private hospitals,” he said.

“We have directed government and private hospitals to conduct tests of every patient infected with cold and cough and also submit the report with the civil surgeon office.”

–IANS

