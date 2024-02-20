HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Pregnant woman evacuated in J&K's Sopore amid heavy snowfall

Responding promptly to a distress call, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district evacuated a pregnant woman amidst heavy snowfall on Tuesday morning

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Responding promptly to a distress call, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district evacuated a pregnant woman amidst heavy snowfall on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Sopore police received a call from Shamshad Ahmad Mir, a resident of Zethan Dangiwacha, requesting urgent medical evacuation of his pregnant wife, who was in a critical condition, the official said.

Due to heavy snowfall in the last two days, the road was completely blocked and the movement of vehicles very difficult.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a police party led by SHO, PS Dangiwacha, quickly reached the location. Despite the difficult conditions, including treacherous roads, the rescue team evacuated the pregnant woman in the official vehicle to PHC Dangiwacha for immediate medical treatment,” police said.

