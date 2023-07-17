scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur to inspect the situation arising out of floods.

He said that the Delhi government will provide a dengue homework card to students which will be checked by teachers and parents to keep a check on dengue.

He directed officials to admit patients with symptoms of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria from the relief camps to the Disaster Management Ward built at the hospital campuses, where their conditions can be monitored.

MLAs from the region, MCD Mayor, and health department officials were also present with the Minister during the inspection.

During the inspection, the Minister was informed that cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergy, and fever are being checked in the camps. But after the rains and flood, the risk of vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya will rise.

Disaster management wards have been set up for such patients at Swami Dayanand Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the flood-affected areas.

Bhardwaj also reviewed the stock of medicines for vector-borne diseases and urged the hospital administration to remain vigilant.

The Delhi Government said that they have implemented measures to monitor, provide medicines, and offer free treatment to affected individuals in relief camps.

“The government is coordinating efforts across departments to protect the residents of Delhi from diseases like dengue. As part of this effort, school children in Delhi will actively participate in dengue prevention.

“Each school will provide a dengue homework card to its students, which the children will have their parents fill out. The card will ensure that children check their houses thoroughly every week.

“The government will determine the serotype of the dengue virus in laboratories, and drones will be deployed at sensitive hot-spots to monitor and control mosquito breeding, contributing to the prevention of vector-borne diseases,” the Delhi government said.

–IANS

atk/dan


Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'
Next article
ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

Technology

Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram

News

Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal

News

Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life

Technology

Musk's SpaceX controls 60% share of global launch biz as it eyes India

News

Manisha Arora of 'Doosri Maa' learnt to use words 'appropriately' when she was unskilled with emojis

Sports

ATP rankings: Alcaraz solidifies his position on top; Eubanks breaks into top 40

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US