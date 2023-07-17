Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur to inspect the situation arising out of floods.

He said that the Delhi government will provide a dengue homework card to students which will be checked by teachers and parents to keep a check on dengue.

He directed officials to admit patients with symptoms of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria from the relief camps to the Disaster Management Ward built at the hospital campuses, where their conditions can be monitored.

MLAs from the region, MCD Mayor, and health department officials were also present with the Minister during the inspection.

During the inspection, the Minister was informed that cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergy, and fever are being checked in the camps. But after the rains and flood, the risk of vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya will rise.

Disaster management wards have been set up for such patients at Swami Dayanand Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the flood-affected areas.

Bhardwaj also reviewed the stock of medicines for vector-borne diseases and urged the hospital administration to remain vigilant.

The Delhi Government said that they have implemented measures to monitor, provide medicines, and offer free treatment to affected individuals in relief camps.

“The government is coordinating efforts across departments to protect the residents of Delhi from diseases like dengue. As part of this effort, school children in Delhi will actively participate in dengue prevention.

“Each school will provide a dengue homework card to its students, which the children will have their parents fill out. The card will ensure that children check their houses thoroughly every week.

“The government will determine the serotype of the dengue virus in laboratories, and drones will be deployed at sensitive hot-spots to monitor and control mosquito breeding, contributing to the prevention of vector-borne diseases,” the Delhi government said.

–IANS

atk/dan



