scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

SL postpones non-essential, non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals

By News Bureau

Colombo, Feb 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Sunday announced that all non-essential and non-urgent surgeries at government hospitals have been postponed. He said that essential and urgent surgeries will be carried out without hindrance and that the measure is only temporary, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision comes in the wake of Sri Lanka Medical Association, the national professional medical association, warning that the health sector would face a serious crisis within a few weeks, if shortages of medicines, surgical equipment, and chemicals used in labs are not addressed now.

Sri Lanka has been facing a medical shortage since 2022 due to its balance of payment crisis, and the price of medicine has also gone up last year due to rising inflation.

Reports said that Sri Lanka relies on imports for about 85 per cent of its pharmaceutical needs and about 80 per cent of its medical supplies.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
'BB16': Bharti Singh roots for Archana, but Priyanka, MC Stan corner pop vote
Next article
Punjab minister successfully operates to restore poor couple's sight
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US