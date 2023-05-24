scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

South Africa on high alert over imported cholera infections

By Agency News Desk

Johhanesburg, May 24 (IANS) The National Health Department of South Africa has said that it is on high alert to prevent imported cholera from crossing its borders as the Southern African region is experiencing the outbreak.

“Given the ongoing cholera outbreak in the Southern African region, there’s a high possibility of continued importation of cases to South Africa,” said Aneliswa Cele, an official with the department, on Tuesday.

The recent cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, has resulted in 15 fatalities and more than 90 people have sought medical help, Cele added.

South Africa detected its first two cases of cholera in February from two sisters who had travelled back to Johannesburg together from Malawi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cele expressed concerns over the local cholera transmission and associated deaths, calling for efforts to step up surveillance at the country’s borders.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report

Technology

Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun

Sports

World Athletics to create new 'short track' events on 200m tracks to grow the sport

Sports

La Liga: Madrid derby and relegation, the issues in Spain on Wednesday

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, bowlers shine as CSK beat GT to reach tenth final

Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabaddi contests kick off as Shimla University, Adamas win opening matches

Sports

Protests against sexual harassment of wrestlers may spread: Chodankar

Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Assam, Punjab, Chandigarh win big on sixth day

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards

News

Delhi HC rejects plea against publishing novelisation of screenplay of Ray's 'Nayak'

Sports

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Sports

'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

Technology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off on June 5

Technology

Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

Technology

Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

Sports

KIUG 2022: East's domination in table tennis inevitable in team titles races

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with West Ham United FC in thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US