South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Johannesburg, Feb 9 (IANS) The Health Department of South Africa’s Gauteng province has said that it has detected the third case of cholera in Johannesburg following the first two confirmed cases.

The latest case, reported on Tuesday, is the husband of the first confirmed patient, the provincial health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday for further tests. He is in stable condition, according to the statement.

The first two cases were detected on February 1 and February 3 in Johannesburg from two sisters who had returned from Malawi together on January 30, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department suggested people visit the nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms.

