scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

By News Bureau

Johannesburg, Feb 9 (IANS) The Health Department of South Africa’s Gauteng province has said that it has detected the third case of cholera in Johannesburg following the first two confirmed cases.

The latest case, reported on Tuesday, is the husband of the first confirmed patient, the provincial health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday for further tests. He is in stable condition, according to the statement.

The first two cases were detected on February 1 and February 3 in Johannesburg from two sisters who had returned from Malawi together on January 30, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department suggested people visit the nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police
Next article
Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US