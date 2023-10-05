scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Supreme Court agrees to examine plea filed by married woman seeking termination of 24-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by a married woman seeking medical termination of her over 24 weeks pregnancy.

By Agency News Desk
Supreme Court agrees to examine plea filed by married woman seeking termination of 24-week pregnancy
Supreme Court agrees to examine plea filed by married woman seeking termination of 24-week pregnancy _ pic courtesy news agency

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by a married woman seeking medical termination of her over 24 weeks pregnancy. A special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B.V. Nagarathna ordered that the petitioner will be examined by a medical board in AIIMS at 11 a.m. on Friday.

At the outset, the bench expressed disclination to entertain the plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and remarked that petitioner should have approached the jurisdictional High Court. It apprehended that taking up plea filed directly in the Supreme Court will open up a Pandora’s box.

However, on persuasion made by advocate Amit Mishra and advocate-on-record Rahul Sharma, the top court called for assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati in the matter.

The women – having lactational amenorrhea – realised about her pregnancy belatedly and was having depression post pregnancy. The matter will be taken up for hearing next on Monday.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study: Masculine marketing may convince more men to turn vegan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US