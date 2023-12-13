Surgeons Raghu Ram, Pattabhiramaiah get ASI lifetime achievement awards

Visakhapatnam, Dec 13 (IANS) Eminent surgeon Dr P. Raghu Ram and Dr K. Pattabhiramaiah were on Wednesday conferred with the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) lifetime achievement awards.

At the convocation ceremony of 83rd annual conference of ASI, former Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to the surgeons.

ASI is Asia Pacific’s largest and the world’s second largest surgical organisation that represents surgical fraternity all over India.

Venkaiah Naidu stated on the occasion that Padma Shri and Dr B. C. Roy national awardee Dr P. Raghu Ram is a world-renowned surgeon and indeed the worthy son of a worthy father, Dr P. V. Chalapathi Rao, who also served as the president of ASI.

“I have known both of them and closely watched Dr Rahu Ram’s outstanding contribution to promoting the art and science of surgery, which has brought laurels to his family and colleagues in India and abroad,” he said.

The former Vice President noted that the government of India rightly recognized Dr Raghu Ram’s immense contributions to the country and to his personal philanthropy, which he continues to do in all humility. “Equally I am also very happy to note that Dr K. Pattabhiramaiah, a popular and eminent surgeon from Vijayawada, founder of Kamineni Clinic, a former chairman of AP Chapter of ASI, an outstanding Rotarian who served as district governor and zonal chairman for Rotary International is being conferred the lifetime achievement award,” he said.

The ASI also conferred Honorary Fellowships on seven world renowned surgeons.

They include Prof Neil Mortensen, immediate past president of Royal College of Surgeons of England, Prof Mike McKirdy, president, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Prof Yushihiro Kodera, president, Japan Surgical Society, Dr Siow Sze, president, College of Surgeons of Malaysia, Prof Nandadeva Samarasekhara, president, College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, Prof Rachel Hargest, Senior Lecturer, University of Cardiff and Prof Anant Desai, Honorary Secretary, British Association of Surgical Oncology.

A total of 105 surgeons from all over the country were conferred the Fellowship of ASI (FAIS) during the convocation ceremony.

Dr Sanjay Jain, President of ASI, Dr Probal Neogi, vice president of ASI and others were present. Over 6,000 surgeons and surgeon trainees from all over the country and several renowned surgeons from overseas are participating in the annual conference of the ASI, which began on December 13.

It will conclude on December 16.

