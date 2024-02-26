The art of rug styling

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) Rugs are more than just floor coverings. Its presence can enhance the overall atmosphere of a space. Consider for a moment the many functions that rugs fill in interior design.

In addition to keeping our feet underfoot and creating a comfortable environment, rugs have the unique ability to command mood, define specific areas in a room, and enhance the overall aesthetic of a space. It is an irresistible doubt that textiles can fill a room with an air of luxury, energy, and pleasure that simply can’t be replicated.

But without a thoughtful rug, the space can feel incomplete, lacking the necessary added character and beauty. However, by strategically incorporating beautiful rugs into your home, you can better define, anchor, contain, and ultimately enhance your decor. From luxurious handmade fabrics to inexpensive ones, the impact of a well-chosen rug cannot be underestimated.

Anushka Ahuja, Founder of Studio by Agni says that it is important to realize that investing in luxury fabrics also comes with a high cost. She adds, “Many factors, including material, size, design, style, and function, all play into the pricing of these luxury goods. Therefore, it’s important to go to their appointments carefully, to ensure that they make a statement and blend seamlessly into your overall home decor.”

When it comes to styling rugs, it’s important to keep a few basic principles in mind. As a rule of thumb, Anushka suggests not to make the mistake of choosing rugs that are too small for your space. Instead, go for larger rugs that can cover the floor well and accommodate all the different elements in the room. She says, “A small rug can make a room feel unbalanced and disproportionate, while a large rug provides a cohesive foundation that brings everything together.”

Open spaces offer endless design possibilities but can be undefined and feel cluttered if not properly divided. That’s why rugs are a secret weapon for creating a comfortable and structured environment. For example, placing a rug under a dining table instantly separates it from the rest of the room.

“A well-placed rug in the living area separates it from other areas in the room and creates a unique atmosphere but the power of the rug is not lost. It can also be used to guide traffic into space. By positioning the rug to define the walkway, you are making every effort to guide guests to their destination, while adding some structure to the room. Take your open-concept living space to the next level by adding rugs, and implementing a stylish and functional layout,” says Anushka.

The founder of Studio by Agni asserts that rugs are versatile in their purpose, carefully choosing a rug that matches your existing design can tie the whole aesthetic together. It can also be ustilised as art on the walls. Anushka says, “It is important to get rid of the traditional idea of ​​just having rugs on the floor. Instead, let your imagination run wild and explore the wonderful possibilities of using textiles as stunning wall hangings. With thoughtful choices and innovative displays these unconventional pieces can transform any room into a stunning sanctuary full of depth, texture and visual splendor so go ahead and play with styles using hanging surfaces and arrangements to create a one-of-a-kind art gallery wall that truly speaks to your style.”

Whether decorated with bold patterns, vibrant colors, or dramatic patterns, these fabrics can draw attention and inject personality and character into your space.

“Quilts are more than just our floor covering. They are essential elements of interior design with an incredible ability to elevate and enhance the appearance of any room. When you consider adding a rug to your décor, it has the potential to make your home a visually appealing and welcoming space full of character. Don’t underestimate the impact of rug styling – it holds the key to unleashing the full potential of your living space. Let your rugs make a statement, not only aesthetically, but also by creating a warm and inviting atmosphere,” concludes the founder of Studio by Agni.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in

–IANS

lh/