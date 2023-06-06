scorecardresearch
Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

AIIMS New Delhi, said on Tuesday that it thwarted a malware attack on its eHospital services and the systems were working normally.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) India’s premier health institution, AIIMS New Delhi, said on Tuesday that it thwarted a malware attack on its eHospital services and the systems were working normally. The government also denied any cyber breach.

The website ehospital.aiims.edu allegedly suffered a cyber attack and a message ‘Virus found’ was seen.

AIIMS New Delhi denied any cyber attack or data breach.

“A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems,” the health institution posted in a tweet.

“The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally,” it added.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also said that there was no cyber attack or breach at the AIIMS.

“http://E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of the error message and circulated it,” the minister said in a tweet.

“There is no cyber incident or breach. Error messages have also been rectified now,” he added.

Last year, a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), crippling its centralised records and other hospital services.

