scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) Urologists at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU) here rescued an 18-year-old student from impending loss of one testis due to testicular torsion, a form of twisted testicle.

Thorough background check by the doctors revealed that masturbation triggered this incident. One must be aware, irrespective of the cause, testicular torsion requires immediate medical attention and surgical intervention in order to reduce the risk of testicular loss, said Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, AINU, Secunderabad.

This adolescent boy, a resident of Hyderabad, was initially brought to AINU because of mild left testicular pain with associated left groin pain. Medical examination was normal except for minimal tenderness. The boy and his accompanying mother were alerted of the possibility of Intermittent Testicular Torsion (ITT) and hence was advised to undergo surgical exploration.

Four days after the first consultation, in view of acute worsening of testicular pain with new onset testicular swelling, the boy was rushed back to AINU. Examination confirmed enlarged painful left testis with fluid in the left sided scrotum. Bedside scrotal scan showed fluid filled in the left sided scrotum with normal colour flow pattern of the left testis. This suggested testicular torsion with impending loss of the blood supply. The boy was immediately taken up for the operation, he was relieved of the pain and the testis was successfully salvaged, said Kulkarni.

Testicular Torsion is due to a congenital abnormality that causes testicle to twist around its spermatic cord leading to ischemia and infarction of the testicle. It can occur at any age but usually occurs in young adults/adolescents.

Intermittent Testicular Torsion (ITT) is a very rare entity, the diagnosis of which requires a high level of clinical acumen. Recurrent attacks of ITT or ITT that last too long can result in full blown testicular torsion. In ITT, imaging studies are often misleading as it resolves spontaneously in the majority of the patients. False negativity of Scrotal Doppler is high which can lead to delay in surgery with possible testicular loss.

Urologists say testicular torsion can occur spontaneously else can be precipitated by certain exertional activities like exercising, cycling etc. In such cases, immediate medical attention will be required because the first 4-6 hours are crucial beyond which the damage may become irreversible.

–IANS

ms/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated
Next article
iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US