Twenty-five district headquarters of TN to get hospitals soon

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday announced that the state would soon have hospitals in 25 district headquarters.

The minister said that the files have been forwarded to the Finance department, and added that construction of the hospitals would begin soon.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the CT scan facility built at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Tiruchengode Government Hospital.

The health department would soon purchase advanced medical equipment for infant care units in Tiruchengode government hospital. A 50-bedded multi-disciplinary hospital building would be constructed in Tiruchengode.

As Tiruchengode attracts a large number of tourists due to the Lord Murugan temple, it was important to strengthen the medical infrastructure.

The minister also said that public health unit buildings are to be constructed in Rasipuram at a cost of Rs 36.50 crore, foundation for which would be laid soon.

The state health department was on alert regarding Covid-19 and has already asked all the district headquarters to be vigilant.

