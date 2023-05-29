scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Twenty-five district headquarters of TN to get hospitals soon

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday announced that the state would soon have hospitals in 25 district headquarters.

The minister said that the files have been forwarded to the Finance department, and added that construction of the hospitals would begin soon.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the CT scan facility built at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Tiruchengode Government Hospital.

The health department would soon purchase advanced medical equipment for infant care units in Tiruchengode government hospital. A 50-bedded multi-disciplinary hospital building would be constructed in Tiruchengode.

As Tiruchengode attracts a large number of tourists due to the Lord Murugan temple, it was important to strengthen the medical infrastructure.

The minister also said that public health unit buildings are to be constructed in Rasipuram at a cost of Rs 36.50 crore, foundation for which would be laid soon.

The state health department was on alert regarding Covid-19 and has already asked all the district headquarters to be vigilant.

–IANS

aal/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malaika Arora shares picture of Arjun Kapoor; calls him ‘lazy’
Next article
Amazon UK trains Alexa to offer advice on periods
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Sports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US