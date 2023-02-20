scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Unvaccinated Australians 5 times more likely to die from Covid: Report

By News Bureau

Canberra, Feb 20 (IANS) Australians who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are five times more likely to die after contracting the virus than those who are fully inoculated, a report published on Monday revealed.

The South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) published an analysis of 70,450 confirmed coronavirus cases in SA between August and October 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

It revealed that cases who had zero vaccine doses were eight times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to die than those who had three or four doses.

People who had just one or two vaccines were three times more likely to be hospitalised than their fully inoculated peers.

The data was released to coincide with the start of a national rollout of an additional booster vaccine.

From Monday, every Australian aged 18 and over who has not had Covid-19 or a vaccine dose in the last six months is eligible for an additional booster.

Nicola Spurrier, SA’s chief public health officer, said the SAHMRI data shows the importance of vaccination.

“For many of us, it has been over six months since our last vaccine dose or infection with Covid-19 and our immunity could do with a boost,” she was quoted by News Corp Australia.

“We are expecting further waves of Covid-19 this year and winter will also be a time of greater risk. So get ahead and get protected.”

Earlier in February, national chief medical officer (CMO) Paul Kelly told a parliamentary hearing that Australians should be prepared for multiple waves of coronavirus infections again in 2023.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Selfiee – Kudi Chamkeeli Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty
Next article
ISL: We need to try and test things, says Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISL: We need to try and test things, says Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Lyrics

Selfiee – Kudi Chamkeeli Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty

News

Jeremy Renner under electric stimulation therapy to build 'muscle strength'

Sports

ISL: We were the better team tonight, says East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine

News

Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

News

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma

News

Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch SRK's 'Pathaan'

Sports

Jadeja's batting gives him immense self-belief: Aakash Chopra

News

'GHKPM': Virat sorts out differences with Sai, brings her home

News

Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more

News

British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran refuse to perform at King Charles' coronation

News

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler-starrer 'Kandahar' to release on May 26

News

Shehnaaz Gill gives Vaahiyat advice to Bhuvan Bam

Sports

Pat Cummins flies back home due to family health issues

News

All Quiet on the Western Front' beats BAFTA wins record of 'Cinema Paradiso'

Sports

India bat and bowl better than any opposition on tuning pitches, says Sourav Ganguly after second Test win

Technology

Snap may soon unveil its 'AR for businesses' project

Sports

Scott stands tall to help Minerva Academy win Futsal Club Championship 2023

News

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler starrer ‘Kandahar’ set for a May 26 release

Sports

Juve continue winning streak, Roma edge past Verona

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US