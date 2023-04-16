scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP man donates kidney to save 20-yr-old son

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) A 55-year-old man saved the life of his 20-year-old son by donating his kidney.

The son was suffering from end-stage kidney ailment and successful transplant by doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday increased the count of such operations on its campus to five.

Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU, said, “Both the recipient and the donor are stable and under observation of a medical team.”

“Coordination between the departments led to smooth functioning and best results in the interest of the patient,” he added.

Doctors, including Vishwajeet Singh, S.N. Sankhwar, Vivek Kumar Singh, Apul Goel, Medhavi Gautam, Lakshay Kumar, G.P. Singh, Tanmay Tiwari, Tulika Chandra, coordinated the various steps of transplant.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Raza, Curran, Shahrukh help Punjab get back to winning ways, beat Lucknow by two wickets (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

News

Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

News

'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Fashion & Lifestyle

Wiz Khalifa poses with adult star Mia Khalifa and the internet going crazy

Sports

Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open, still in preparation process for his return

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Technology

New mutation in bird flu virus shows potential for humans outbreak: Report

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill should have been the Player of the Match, reckons Aakash Chopra

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US