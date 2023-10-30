scorecardresearch
UP orders probe into the death of ex-MP's son who was denied admission in PGI

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a probe into the death of the son of former MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The former MP’s son, Prashant Mishra, was brought to SGPGIMS late on Saturday night from Banda district but denied admission apparently due to unavailability of a bed in the emergency ward by the duty officer.

Prashant Mishra, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, died an hour later.

Angered by the death of his son and the refusal to admit him, Mishra sat on a dharna in the emergency ward itself.

PGI Director Prof R.K. Dhiman and CMS Sanjay Dhiraj arrived at the scene at 4 am on Sunday and assured action.

The doctor concerned, who was found guilty in the prima facie investigation, is being relieved from the institute.

Meanwhile, PGI Director Dhiman has ordered an inquiry into the incident and a committee has been formed by the PGI administration to investigate the matter. He has also sought a complete list of patients who were being admitted in the emergency on Saturday night.

Additionally, a committee has been formed under the supervision of the CMS for the investigation.

–IANS

amita/vd

