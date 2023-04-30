scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Four Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, including one each from Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Sultanpur.

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) Four Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, including one each from Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Sultanpur. As many as 462 people tested positive across the state, including 59 from Lucknow.

However, 716 patients recovered across the state.

In Lucknow, a 34-year-old Covid-positive woman who died on Saturday was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences with hypothyroidism.

The previous Covid death in Lucknow was reported on April 18 when a 46-year-old woman admitted to King George’s Medical University had died.

Earlier on April 15, a 68-year-old Covid-positive male patient who was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences had died.

The total number of deaths among Covid-positive patients has reached 2,705 in Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6
Next article
'Firaq': The poet who celebrated India's assimilative culture (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

'Firaq': The poet who celebrated India's assimilative culture (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

Sports

Formula 1: Perez beats Leclerc, Verstappen to victory in action-packed Baku Sprint race

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as SRH beat Delhi Capitals, return to winning ways (ld)

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: Frustrated Mir falls as Lecuona learns on mixed day for Honda in Jerez

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

Sports

IPL 2023: No one apart from Gurbaz and Russell got going, rues KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

National 2W Drag Racing: Double for Bengaluru's Abdul Shaikh; Jagathishree tops among girls

Sports

IPL 2023: Noor, Little got us back in the game and they kept us in the hunt, says Hardik Pandya

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek, Klaasen propel SRH to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Marsh's four-fer

Sports

Badminton Asia C'ships: Satwik/Chirag make history for India, reach final of

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka overcomes Osorio, advances to Round of 16

Sports

Ranking round finish for Ganemat Sekhon at Cairo Shotgun World Cup

Technology

Global smartphone market to gain momentum only in 2nd half of 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Shankar, Noor, Little star in powering Gujarat to top of points table with 7-wicket win over Kolkata

News

Megna Mukherjee: Spending a day on set with Sourav Ganguly was an amazing experience

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US