scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced that their surveillance system flagged a possible link between the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccine and strokes in people aged 65 and older.

Following the availability and use of the updated vaccine, CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into “whether there was a safety concern” for ischemic stroke in people aged 65 and older who received the updated vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement on the CDC website.

The investigation “raised a question of whether” stroke risk was elevated in the 21-day period post-vaccination versus 22 to 44 days post-vaccination, according to the CDC.

A preliminary study using the US Veterans Affairs database did not indicate an increased risk of ischemic stroke following the updated vaccine, according to the CDC.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System managed by CDC and FDA has not seen an increase in reporting of ischemic strokes following the vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement that “there is no evidence to conclude that ischemic stroke is associated with the use of the companies’ Covid-19 vaccines.”

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
Canada launches national quantum strategy
Next article
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

Sports

Adelaide International 2: Kwon shocks Draper to book final berth

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US