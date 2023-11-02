Want to lower diabetes risk? Stop adding salt to your dishes

New York, Nov 2 (IANS) While those at risk for Type-2 diabetes already know to avoid sugar, new research suggests it may be time to skip salt as well. The study from Tulane University in the US showed that frequently adding salt to food was associated with an increased risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

The study published in the journal ‘Mayo Clinic Proceedings’ surveyed more than 400,000 adults about their salt intake. Over a median of 11.8 years of follow-up, more than 13,000 cases of Type-2 diabetes developed among participants.

Compared to those who “never” or “rarely” used salt, participants who “sometimes,” “usually,” or “always” added salt had a respective 13 per cent, 20 per cent, and 39 per cent risk of developing Type-2diabetes.

“We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, but this study shows for the first time that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent Type-2 diabetes as well,” said lead author Dr. Lu Qi, Professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Further research is needed to determine why high salt intake could be linked to a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. However, Qi believes salt encourages people to eat larger portions, increasing the chances of developing risk factors such as obesity and inflammation.

The study found an association between frequent consumption of salt and higher BMI and waist-to-hip ratio.

Qi said the next step is to conduct a clinical trial controlling the amount of salt participants consume and observing the effects.

Still, Qi said it’s never too early to start searching for low-sodium ways to season your favourite foods. “It’s not a difficult change to make, but it could have a tremendous impact on your health,” Qi said.

