What it takes to design Alibaug’s only Elite Enclave?

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANSlife) Celebrity interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan has created some marvelous creations for her popular B-town buddies over the years. In fact, she made headlines recently as she designed a new, luxe dream home project for a beautiful couple along with her design team. And now, she is all set to surprise one and all as she unveils her next big project!

Sussanne has bagged a mega project as she partners with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for designing their landmark villa development in the celebrity capital of MMR, Alibaug. For the uninitiated, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh, amongst others have bought lavish properties in Alibaug, making it a celeb favourite. And now, with Sussanne Khan designing luxe villas, top stars will definitely be looking with keen interest.

This development, designed by the star expert, is Alibaug’s only coastal cliff living that is synonymous with luxury and innovation, promising to redefine the paradigm of second-first homes. Nestled in the serene expanse of North Alibaug, this 20+ acres gated-enclave offers an unrivaled design exclusivity attracting coveted Bollywood legends & Corporate honchos to setup their second home-near-their-home. Strategically positioned just 20 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty, the development boasts of large indoor-outdoor recreational spaces spanning 1.35+lac square feet.

Sussanne Khan’s avant-garde style will bring a unique design perspective to the world of interiors perfectly aligning with The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s commitment to creating its first signature villa development in the country.

On her joining forces with HoABL, Khan said, “I am truly excited to embark on an extraordinary journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for their flagship villa development, which I like to call the only ‘Cliff Couture Lifestyle’ of Alibaug. This collaboration seamlessly integrates my design philosophy, merging quiet luxury with edgy chic. The contoured land parcel with a ravine flowing across and the inclusion of large amenities spaces, unparalleled in any other offering in Alibaug, provide the perfect canvas to showcase our innovative design approach. Together with HoABL, we are pioneering a new chapter in luxury living, introducing a level of sophistication and elegance that will redefine the benchmarks of real estate, not just for Mumbai but for India and beyond.”

The landmark project is just a 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea and road*, the strategic location enhanced by being only 30 minutes away from the upcoming NMIA, India’s largest airport in the making. In close proximity to N.A.I.N.A, the country’s largest smart city, the development is superbly positioned for future growth and urban connectivity. Furthermore, the recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity adds another layer of convenience, making this enclave a prime choice for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in Alibaug’s real estate landscape.

