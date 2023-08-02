scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldNews

Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially

By Agency News Desk

Shimla, Aug 2 (IANS) The Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5, which was closed for traffic near Solan following landslides, was restored after over 10 hours of closure on Wednesday for light vehicles.

Motorists in heavy vehicles have been advised to take alternate routes for to and fro journey between the state capital and Chandigarh.

Around 50-m stretch of the highway at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo was washed away late Tuesday night, officials said.

The police have directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar to travel towards Shimla from Chandigarh.

–IANS

vg/dan

13
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' new version fuses old melody with folk, electronic elements
Next article
'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will be torn between trust and the truth
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

Sports

Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: France beat Panama 6-3 to book last 16 spot

Sports

'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

Technology

Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

Technology

IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India

Sports

AIFF signs Subroto Cup MoU to promote youth football

Technology

Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

News

Rajnikanth is not to be messed with in showcase of 'Jailer'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US