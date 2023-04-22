Pallavi Nanda: World Designing Forum’s free education for fashion

Pallavi Nanda, a prominent fashion designer and member of the National Core Committee of the World Designing Forum, has recently announced a free workshop and certification program for all fashion designer students and professionals before the World Designer Conclave. The workshop is aimed at providing hands-on experience and skill development opportunities to the participants.

The World Designer Conclave is a premier event that brings together fashion designers, industry experts, and fashion enthusiasts from all over the world to share knowledge and ideas about the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry. This year, the event will take place in Goa from July 1st and 2nd.

The workshop, which will be held on June 13th and 14th in Mumbai, will be led by Pallavi Nanda herself and will feature talks and presentations from some of India’s top fashion celebrities. The speakers include Rina Dhaka, Nivedita Basu, Parul Chawala, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Amit Tyagi, Shanthi Priya, and Nehal Chudasama. The workshop will cover a range of topics, including design aesthetics, garment construction, fabric selection, and trend forecasting.

Participants who attend the workshop will receive a certificate of completion, which will be recognized by the World Designing Forum. The certification will also give participants a competitive advantage in the job market and help them stand out in the industry.

In a statement, Pallavi Nanda said, “I am thrilled to offer this workshop to aspiring fashion designers and professionals. Our goal is to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry. We have assembled an outstanding lineup of speakers who will share their expertise and insights with the participants. I believe this workshop will be a game-changer for many participants.”

The workshop is open to all fashion design students and professionals, and interested participants can register for the workshop on the World Designing Forum website. With the fashion industry evolving at a rapid pace, this workshop provides a unique opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques in the industry.

About Pallavi Nanda

After completing her graduation in B.A. (Economics) from Delhi University, later completed her Diploma in Fine Arts from South Delhi Polytechnic for Women in 2015 as she always had a great sense of fashion and an inclination towards the fashion industry. After completing her Diploma, she started her own fashion brand by the name of POSHAK VALLEY which she now has taken to great levels through her hard work and resilience.

Only starting with 2 team members, she now leads a team of 10 people and is catering to the fashion needs of the people of Delhi amazingly well. As well as catering to different states along with some international clients over the course of 8 years.

She has a proven history of successful collaboration with clients to deliver on-demand customized outfits for all occasions ranging from weddings to casual summer getaways along with specialization in western, Indo-western, and bridal trousseau. She has also done various magazine and fashion shoots and catered to prestigious Tollywood and TV celebrities like Debolina Bhattacharjee, Prajakta Mali, Sweety Walia, and many more.