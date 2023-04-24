Jewellery designer Punita Trikha’s rise inspires newcomers

Punita Trikha has so far worked for several B-Town celebs, making hand-made jewellery for different films and top stars of the industry. People worldwide know how challenging it is to first step foot into one’s chosen niche and industry and then go ahead in making a prominent name in the same. Especially when it comes to women, things sometimes get even tougher for the kind of saturation of male professionals everywhere around industries of the world.

However, there are also success stories of female professionals, artists and business owners that have gone ahead in only imbibing more hope, positivity and motivation in budding professionals, ultimately inspiring them in many incredible ways. Making her name prominent in Bollywood is one such phenomenal Indian jewellery designer Punita Trikha, who not only dived deep into the industry but also made sure to become a part of the top slot of jewellery designers.

Coming this far, all alone, relying on her impeccable skills in designing and hand-made jewellery pieces did not make her an overnight success, but it was a gradual and steady rise, which today has made her a known name in Bollywood. Choosing to make hand-made jewellery, unlike other designers who work with a massive team of workers, Punita Trikha proved how distinctive she stands among the rest. All her motivation to make such statement jewels comes from her genuine love of creating pieces out of her creative soul and outstanding imagination while keeping in mind the characters and the plot in a film.

Rising to be one of the top-rated Bollywood jewellery designers, Punita Trikha, who through actor Jackie Shroff was introduced to the ever-so-stylish and late actor Feroz Khan says how both of these stars changed her life and career for the better by giving her the right opportunities at the right time. This is how she made her debut with the latter’s film ‘Janasheen’. From there, she went on to work for films like ‘Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya’, ‘Partner’ and even the Hollywood film ‘Marigold’.

In order to tend to her family and many other responsibilities on her shoulders as a mother, she chose to alter her career from Indian Airlines to working as a Bollywood jewellery designer after taking inspiration from a lady she met in London, a jewellery designer known for her hand-made pieces. She learned from her and went ahead in making 250 hand-made jewellery sets. She also owns her showroom, which she established in 2004.

Today, as a single mother and a mompreneur, she is celebrated in the industry with several recognitions. She now wishes to work for many other films in the coming years and export her favourite jewellery to foreign lands.