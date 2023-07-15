Muslim artists from Bollywood to present a song to PM Narendra Modi, recording of ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal’ completed

The good works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies started in the interest of the country are being praised everywhere. Now Singer, Lyricist and Composer has created a song dedicated to PM Narendra Modi ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal’, sung by Shadab Faridi, music composed by Altaaf Sayyed and lyrics penned by lyricist Shahroze Sadath, who is also the director of the music video.

The special thing is that all these people come from Muslim community and are fans of PM Narendra Modi.

On the occasion of recording of this special song at Krishna Studio in Mumbai, Music Director Altaaf Sayyed says that this song is a gift from all three artists to PM Modi. In this song, the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been praised in beautiful words. When I composed this song, I felt that only singer Shadab Faridi can sing this song in the best way and he has really taken the song to heights.”

Shadab Faridi said that it is my good fortune that I got a chance to give voice to this special song in the glory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated to him. Modi ji has brought laurels to our country in the whole world.

Director and lyricist Shahroze Sadath has written the song beautifully praising our prime minister and his works, Altaaf Sayyed has added so much energy to the music of this song that the song has actually become an anthem. No one would have heard such an anthem till now. There is a lot of power and energy in the song. It is my request to the people of India that when this song comes, give it lots of love. I hope that when respected Narendra Modi ji also listens to this song, he too will like it.”

Director and lyricist Shahroze Sadath said that when producer Venkata Ratnam discussed the idea of making a song for our PM Narendra Modi. I thought it was a great idea to praise modi Ji’ and all his good work The song has all the makings of a blockbuster song. When this song comes, it will fill all the listeners with enthusiasm and energy. Very soon we will shoot its grand video and then it will be released.

Producer Venkata Ratnam told that “Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal” is about this era when there is prosperity everywhere, India’s Amrit Kaal is going on today. Modi ji is taking forward the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. We are showing the same in this song also.