Snehil Yadav is disrupting this Industry with video content

2023 is the best time to create video content – this statement has never been more true than it is today. With the advent of social media and digital platforms, video creation has become an indispensable tool for businesses looking to increase their reach and engagement with customers. In fact, it’s estimated that the video industry will be worth $135 billion by 2023, making it a lucrative market for content creators.

Born and brought up in Lucknow and having graduated in Business Administration from Lucknow University, Snehil Yadav, a video content creator, and luxury realtor is a real estate influencer who has made a name for himself by creating video content on social media.

According to him, “The age of video is upon us.” Snehil Yadav recognized the trend of short video content consumption, particularly with platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. With Jio networks making online content consumption accessible across India, Snehil Yadav saw an opportunity to introduce something new to the thriving real estate industry – Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

But Snehil’s initial foray into video content creation was not without its challenges. He struggled with camera shyness and had to hire two individuals to host videos, but they continuously bailed on him. Eventually, he overcame his fears and stepped in front of the camera himself. He quickly fell in love with the camera and generated leads from his first video.

Today, Snehil Yadav has established a small team of sales and CRM personnel to expand and scale his online presence. His unique digital footprint, characterized by top-notch content creation and effortless display of premium properties, has made him a standout real estate influencer with an impressive 154K followers on Instagram.

In addition to his social media presence, Snehil Yadav is also prepping to launch an all-encompassing real estate course that caters to both budding enthusiasts and seasoned professionals alike. The comprehensive program provides an all-in-one solution to take businesses to new heights, with a dedicated module on social media strategies that Snehil personally guides participants through.

Through his personal touch and emphasis on empathy, Snehil Yadav has masterfully crafted this course that draws upon his journey to provide real-world examples of what works and what doesn’t. From managing leads to securing first clients, and building a dependable team to ensuring effective follow-ups, the course covers everything one needs to run and maintain a successful real estate enterprise.

What sets Snehil Yadav apart from other real estate influencers is his commitment to authenticity and transparency. He understands that customers today are more discerning than ever before and that creating genuine relationships with them is key to long-term success. Snehil Yadav’s video content, whether it’s showcasing luxury properties or providing practical tips for real estate professionals, is always rooted in his core values of honesty and integrity.

Needless to say, the rise of video content and social media platforms has revolutionized the way businesses interact with customers. Snehil Yadav’s success as a real estate influencer is a testament to the power of video marketing and the opportunities it presents for businesses looking to expand their reach and engage with customers in new and exciting ways.

As Snehil Yadav himself puts it, “We’re living in a visually driven virtual world and video assists in shaping it all. So, if you haven’t already, now is the time to start creating video content and tap into the massive potential of this exciting market.”