‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more

'TAVVAI' is a pan India film
Tavvai

Tavvai (transl. Goddess of Misfortune) is an upcoming Hindu mythological film based on ‘Pitra Dosh’. The film is written by Ramesh Arreja, and directed by Nirbhay Jariwala & Jayesh Vrushiraj. The film is produced by Jay & Shah Motion Pictures & Book Basket along with Aniket Jasani, and Kalpesh Vaghasiya.

Tavvai is set to be shot in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, India. The shooting is set to start soon and will be shot across major locations like Ujjain, Ramghat, and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Tavvai, the film is a thread that beads multiple concepts of Hindu mythology in the core store and builds a web around it. The movie explores the mythological story of Alakshmi & Lakshmi.

It also throws light on the Importance of the sacred Peepal tree. The film looks promising with power-packed actors, breathtaking cinematography, and mesmerizing music that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats and deliver a unique experience of a lifetime.

In 1880, a Maharaj through his atrocities invited Tavvai. The village is terrified for generations until a chosen one set things right.

