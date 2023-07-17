1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Galle (Sri Lanka), July 17 (IANS) Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman led a late recovery for Pakistan in their first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka, hitting unbeaten half-centuries to help recover from a precarious 101/5 on the second day of the first Test here on Monday.

Saud Shakeel was batting on 69 while Agha Salman was batting on 61 as they shared an unfinished century partnership for the sixth wicket to take Pakistan to 221/5 in 45 overs before rain and bad light forced an early end to the day’s play.

Though Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman helped Pakistan recover, they were still trailing hosts Sri Lanka by 91 runs after restricting the hosts to 312 all out in their first innings at the Galle International Stadium.

Resuming on the overnight score of 242/6 in 65.4 overs, Sri Lanka lost Ramesh Mendis (5) after he and Dhananjaya de Silva helped the team cross the 250-run mark. Dhananjaya de Silva soon completed his century off 175 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who was batting on 94 at stumps on the first day, held one end up for some time as Prabath Jayasuriya (4) and Rasun Rajitha (8) while Vishwa Fernando remained unbeaten on 21.

De Silva was caught by Shan Masood off Naseem Shah for 122 as he helped Sri Lanka cross the 300-run mark. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-86), Naseem Shah (3-90) and Abrar Ahmed (3-68) were the main wicket-takers for Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq off the fifth ball of the second over, caught by a substitute Mendis off Rajitha. Fellow opener Abdullah Shafique lasted 28 balls before he was caught by de Silva off Jayasuriya for 19 (3×4).

Shan Masood was trapped before wicket by Ramesh Mendis for a quick-fire 39 off 30 balls and skipper Babar Azam (13) soon joined him in the pavilion hitting two fours in his 16-ball stay at the crease. And when Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya for 17 off 15 deliveries as Pakistan slumped to 101/5 before Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman led the recovery for Pakistan.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 312 all out in 95.2 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 122, Angelo Mathews 64, Angelo Mathews 36; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-86, Naseem Shah 3-90, Abrar Ahmed 3-68) lead Pakistan 221/6 in 45 overs (Saud Shakeel batting 69, Agha Salman batting 61, Shan Masood 39; Prabath Jayasuriya 3-83) by 91 runs.

–IANS

bsk