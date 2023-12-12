Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Amee, Umadevi storm into women’s snooker quarters

Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh moved into the quarterfinals of the 15 Red women’s snooker on Tuesday

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
2023 National Billiards & Snooker Amee, Umadevi storm into women’s snooker quarters
2023 National Billiards & Snooker Amee, Umadevi storm into women’s snooker quarters - pic courtesy news agency

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh moved into the quarterfinals of the 15 Red women’s snooker on Tuesday, two days after regaining the women’s 6-Red snooker crown in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships.

Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals, as she set her eyes on repeating the treble – 6-Red snooker, 15-Red snooker and billiards in the same year – a feat she achieved in 2017.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the experienced R Umadevi led a Karnataka trio that includes Vidya Pillai and last year’s runner-up Keerthana Pandian into the quarters, while Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramachandran and RT Mohita also advanced to the last-8 stage.

In the men’s snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB) and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB) by an identical margin.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
IND v ENG: Need more red-ball cricket internationally to change domestic structure, says Smriti Mandhana
Next article
Maninee De: TV's structure is very trying and testing
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement