24th Jodhpur Polo season: The blue city braces for its annual polo extravaganza!

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) From December 1 to January 14, 2024, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is set to be the epicentre of the Polo world.

The Maharaja Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground on Air Force Road, Pabupura, will witness the 24th edition of the Jodhpur Polo Season, a hallmark event organised by the Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute.

The season boasts a captivating line-up: Three IPA 8 goal tournaments, Three low goal Club Tournaments, and nine enthralling one-day exhibition matches. Gracing the event as the chief guest will be HH Maharaja Gajsingh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, a stalwart since 1952.

Delineating the tournaments, Inderjeet Singh, secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, elaborated: “The Amateurs Cup (2 goals) – December 1-4. Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup (4 goals) – December 6-8. IPA tournaments: HH Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup (8 goals) – December 14-18. Rajputana and Central India Cup (8 goals) – December 19-24. Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup (8 goals) – December 27-31. Club Tournaments: Jodhpur Polo Cup (2 goals) – Jan 4-7, 2024. Mehrangarh Cup (4 goals) – Jan 10-14, 2024.”

Echoing the season’s significance, Maharaja Gajsingh II expressed, “Jodhpur remains a beacon of Polo’s illustrious history in India. As we usher in this season, it transcends the confines of a mere game. It’s a festivity that celebrates our resilience, traditions, and the spirited community. This year, we merge the reverence for our past with vibrant aspirations for the future. We warmly invite the world to bask in Jodhpur’s unique confluence of sport, culture, and heritage.”

He further highlighted, “While the Polo Festival does elevate Jodhpur’s tourism allure, it’s the city’s genuine warmth and camaraderie that truly sets it apart from other polo destinations”.

