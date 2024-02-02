2nd Test: Jaiswal’s century drives India to 225/3 at Tea

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal continued the assault in the afternoon session and worked his way to his second Test hundred (125 not out) as India reached 225/3 at Tea on Day 1 of the second Test here at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The opener along with Shreyas Iyer added 90 runs for the third wicket as India with a display of batting prowess added 122 runs in the second session for the loss of one wicket.

Jaiswal also became the 15th Indian opener to hit a hundred at home against England and the first since Rohit Sharma in 2021. He joined an elite list of batters, including Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay to achieve the feat.

Iyer’s steady innings of 27 off 59 was curtailed by Tom Hartley, allied to some smart glovework from Ben Foakes. It was back of a length outside off, luring the cut from Iyer, but the ball skidded on low, took an under-edge, and nestled in Foakes’ gloves to send him on his way for 27.

Then came debutant Rajat Patidar, who looked confident with his shots, out of three boundaries that he scored in the session two of them came on the sweep. With his front-foot drive to Joe Root, he went off the mark and scored first boundary of his Test career.

Patidar at 25 off 47 not out is batting with Jaiswal, who has helped himself to 125 off 185 not out with 14 fours and 3 sixes.

On the other hand, English bowlers Hartley and Bashir, who bowled most of the overs, have looked to bowl fuller sides, but they needed more assistance on the pitch. The Ball now with 63-overs old James Anderson with his short spell of three overlooked for reverse swing.

Brief scores: India 225/3 at tea (Yashasvi Jaiswal 125 not out, Rajat Patidar 25 not out; James Anderson 1-19, Shoaib Bashir 1-39) against England.

