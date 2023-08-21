scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team records dominant 4-0 win over England

By Agency News Desk

Dusseldorf, Aug 21 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey blanked England 4-0 at the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 here on Monday with Rajinder Singh (13′), Amir Ali (33′), Amandeep Lakra (41′), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58′) getting the goals.

It was a cagey start to the match with both the teams looking for an early goal. India showcased their defensive prowess to hold off England. With Rajinder Singh (13′) converting a late penalty corner, India took a 1-0 lead to close the first quarter.

Trailing by a goal, England started stitching attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter. But the side led by Vishnukant Singh continued to dominate in the final third and prevented England from getting a goal back and India went into the halftime leading 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Amir Ali (33′) scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England. With a 2-0 lead, India started dominating the proceedings. Amandeep Lakra (41′) converted another penalty corner late in the third quarter as India further extended their lead. India enjoyed a 3-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, the pressure was on England to get a positive result out of the game. England started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep in their own half to prevent the opposition from causing any major troubles. Araijeet Singh Hundal (58′) added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle and India won the match 4-0.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya
Next article
'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi sings Arabic song 'Wayak' in 'Akelli'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela launches WildGlow Smart Skincare that sets the brand apart

News

'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi sings Arabic song 'Wayak' in 'Akelli'

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya

News

Cara Delevingne wants to become a film director

News

Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber

News

Geetanjali Mishra revels in boat ride despite being hydrophobic

Health & Lifestyle

No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar

News

Taylor Swift impersonator asked to leave L.A. store for pretending to be the singer

News

Kashmira Pardeshi: Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’ felt like it was mine

News

Disha Patani on her directorial debut: 'It has helped me express myself'

News

‘Scared little girl’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she shot her first film in New York

Sports

IBSA World Games: India women's blind cricket team beat Australia, men's side loses to Pakistan

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta

News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US