Abu Dhabi T10: Deccan Gladiators to play New York Strikers in season 7 opener on Nov 28

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket’s fastest tournament, Abu Dhabi T10 is set to return for the seventh edition on November 28, 2023 and this time, cricket fanatics will be in for a treat as the defending champions Deccan Gladiators will open the season against the runners-up from the last season, New York Strikers in the first match of the competition.

Gladiators had won the prestigious title last season after a thrilling finale, and have garnered a strong squad once again this season, in hopes of retaining their title. Meanwhile, the Strikers, who made their debut in the last edition, will look to get off to a strong start as well to build on the momentum.

Apart from Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Braves will compete in the 12-day tournament as they look to get their hands on the prestigious Abu Dhabi T10 trophy.

Four teams will play four home games, while the other four games will have three home games. All the teams will get three days off during the league. The top four teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the playoffs.

On December 8, the top two teams will play the first Qualifier 1, while the teams finishing in the 3rd and 4th position, will play in the Eliminator match. The winner of both the games will compete in the Qualifier 2 on the same day. The thrilling Final will be played on Saturday, 9th December 2023.

Commenting on the 2023 season of Abu Dhabi T10, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said “I am sure the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 season is going to be massive, as all the eight teams have bolstered strong squads, and it can be anyone’s game at this point. With some of the best players from all around the world set to showcase their skills, it promises to be an action-packed thriller with plenty of entertainment and surprises, for all fans of the game. I wish the teams well for the season and look forward to some fantastic cricket.”

Schedule;

November 28:

1945 hrs IST: New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army (2030 hrs UAE Time)

November 29:

1730 hrs IST: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers (2030 hrs UAE Time)

November 30:

1730 hrs IST: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 1:

1730 hrs IST: Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 2:

1730 hrs IST: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 3:

1730 hrs IST: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Braves (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 4:

1945 hrs IST: New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 5:

1730 hrs IST: Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 6:

1730 hrs IST: Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 7:

1730 hrs IST: Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 8:

1730 hrs IST: Qualifier 1 – Team 1 vs Team 2 (1600 hrs UAE Time)

1945 hrs IST: Eliminator – Team 3 vs Team 4 (1815 hrs UAE Time)

2200 hrs IST: Qualifier 2 – Winner Eliminator vs Runners Up Qualifier 1 (2030 hrs UAE Time)

December 9:

1930 hrs IST: Concert (1800 hrs UAE Time)

2100 hrs IST: The Final (1930 hrs UAE Time)

