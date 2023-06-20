scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India suffer narrow defeat against Uzbekistan

By Agency News Desk

Pathum Thani (Thailand), June 20 (IANS) India went down 0-1 against Uzbekistan in their second Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup at the Thammasat Stadium, in Pathum Thani, Thailand, here on Tuesday.

Substitute Mukhammedali Reimov netted the only goal of the match to seal victory for Uzbekistan.

Coming into the match after a draw against Vietnam, India head coach Bibiano Fernandes made one change to his starting XI, putting striker Thanglalsoun Gangte into the mix, in place of Akash Tirkey.

It was a much different affair from India’s first match against Vietnam. The Uzbekistan side looked a confident bunch after having held defending champions Japan 1-1 in their last game. They controlled large swathes of the field through the first half against India, whose efforts to orchestrate counter-attacks were thwarted on most occasions.

It was Uzbekistan that made the first attack and India goalkeeper Sahil Poonia was called into action as early as the 12th minute when Oybek Urmonjonov pulled the trigger from long range.

The Indians opted for a defensive strategy and were intent to sit back and absorb the pressure deep in their own half as Uzbekistan piled on the pressure. However the Indian defence, for the most part, kept the Uzbek attackers outside their area, restricting their attempts from long-range.

Sherzodbek Abdulboriev and Ollabergan Karimov had a couple of close attempts as the match ticked on beyond 20 minutes, but their efforts went narrowly ‘ide.

India’s first real chance of the game came just a minute ahead of the half-hour mark when Lalpekhkua Ralte broke fast on the counter and sent an aerial cross from the left to Korou Singh, who was running in at the far post. The India captain swung his left-footed volley with perfection, but it was palmed away by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Muhammadyusuf Sobirov.

Uzbekistan forward Shodiyor Shodiboev had, what could be termed the best chance of the first half when he weaved past his marker into the box and slapped a left-footer towards the bottom corner, but it went inches wide of the near post.

With the team crowding their half, India striker Gangte cut a forlorn figure up front for the most part but showed a lot of heart to keep the Uzbekistan back line on their feet. He raised the Indian hopes in injury time of the first half, when he got in the way of Sobirov’s clearance. The ball rolled across an open goal, but the latter was close enough to collect it.

Danny Meitei had one last effort for India in the first half when he was played in between the lines by Vanlalpeka Guite, but his shot was straight at the keeper.

India looked a bit more lively in the second half, though Uzbekistan enjoyed majority possession of the ball. Substitute Dilshod Abdulaev came inches close to scoring after the restart, but his header went wide.

Fernandes introduced a couple of chances soon after, bringing on Rohen Singh in place of Lalpekhlua Ralte in the 57th minute, before making a double substitution to bring on Shashwat Panwar and Akash Tirkey in place of Thanglalsoun Gangte and Danny Meitei in the 63rd.

Akash’s introduction brought some life into India’s game as he looked to link up with Ricky on the left and create opportunities. However, it was Uzbekistan who took the lead in the 82nd, as substitute Mukhammedali Reimov scored with a right-footed volley.

That changed the momentum of the match, as India went searching for the equaliser. A last-minute free-kick from the left was sent into the near post by Gogocha Chungkham, towards Shashwat, but the latter’s left-footed flick on, presumably towards the far post, was not executed with perfection, and Uzbekistan prevailed.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Int'l Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 1.25L people set to join session
Next article
PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons play out a thrilling draw
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons play out a thrilling draw

Health & Lifestyle

Int'l Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 1.25L people set to join session

Sports

'Forever grateful': Kohli commemorates completing 12 Years in Test Cricket

Sports

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

News

'Demon Slayer' Season 3 finale receives mixed reception from fans

Sports

Hockey: Junior Men's Core Group returns to camp for World Cup preparations

News

Singer Kerry Katona says Britney Spears is 'really struggling'

News

Oliver Stone says 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is 'disgusting beyond belief'

Technology

2 IIT alumni developed sustainable fuel from 'thin air' and plastic waste

Sports

Golf: Tvesa leads the field in ninth leg of WPG Tour

Sports

SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash

Sports

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

Health & Lifestyle

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

Health & Lifestyle

Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

Health & Lifestyle

INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US