scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Afghanistan bring back spinner Noor Ahmad for Pakistan ODI series in Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk

Kabul, Aug 6 (IANS) The 18-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad made a comeback as the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced a strong 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan to be played in Sri Lanka later this month.

For the series which will be a buildup for the Asia Cup and an important stop in firming up their squad for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup in India, Afghanistan brought back teenage spinner Noor Ahmad as they work out various combinations.

Noor’s return means that there was no room for left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh, the squad to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Uncapped leg-spinner Izhar-ul-haq Naveed, who was part of the Test squad, has also been left out for the three matches that will be played on August 22, 24 and August 26.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of the recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have successfully retained their spots in the squad for the series, the first two matches of which will be played at Hambantota while the third will be held in Colombo.

“Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023,” ACB Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said. “This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events.”

“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well. The players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB’s HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp before the Pakistan series,” Asadullah was quoted as saying by ICC.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.

Reserves: Farid Ahmad Malik and Shahidullah Kamal.

Schedule for Pakistan’s ODI series against Afghanistan:

Aug 22: First ODI, Hambantota

Aug 24: Second ODI, Hambantota

Aug 26: Third ODI, Colombo.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global ransomware attacks at all-time high, US primary target: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global ransomware attacks at all-time high, US primary target: Report

Sports

WI v IND: India win toss, elect to bat first in second T20I; Bishnoi in for Kuldeep

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC face Indian Army in Kokrajhar; Mohun Bagan meet Punjab FC in Kolkata (Previews)

News

‘Gadar 2, ‘Jailer’ to surpass ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ even after it nears Rs 100 cr in first week

News

Katrina posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match

News

Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster

News

'Scenes from a Marriage' took toll on Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Delhi FC

Sports

Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

News

Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

News

Metallica forced to pay over $300k in damages as fans damage venue property

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

News

Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

News

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24

News

Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US