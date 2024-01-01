Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue

Melbourne, Jan 1 (IANS) The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision to deny a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to international Mujeeb Ur Rahman over his request to be omitted from central contracts has resulted in the spinner being dropped from Melbourne Renegades’ squad for their game on Tuesday.

Mujeeb was set to face Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League’s city derby, but on Monday, the Renegades issued a statement claiming that “a change to his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions made him unavailable for the match”.

Mujeeb along with seamers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi had approached Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) requesting to be omitted from central contracts for 2024.

“The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility,” the ACB said in a statement at that time. “By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players.”

Though Mujeeb has remained in Melbourne, with the Renegades maintaining that he was available to be included in the squad. However, on Monday, the Renegades changed their stance as the two boards and ICC clarified the position.

Having a valid NOC in the national federation is necessary for a player from one country to play cricket as a professional in another.

