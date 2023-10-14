AFI to lodge official complaint over dodgy decisions against Indian athletes in Asian Games

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is preparing a formal complaint against dodgy officiating against Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Jyothi Yarraji in the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The track officials had surprisingly ‘failed’ to measure the first throw by India’s Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, forcing him to make his first throw again as he went on to win the gold medal with a dominant 88.88m throw.

The Chinese track officials made an immoral attempt to get India’s Jyothi Yerraji from the women’s 100m hurdles event after a Chinese competitor Yanni Wu made a false start. Even though it was clear in the videos that it was the Chinese runner who made the false start, the officials also tried to force Jyothi out.

The Indian hurdler stood her ground and proved through video evidence that her hands were still touching the track when the Chinese had already taken a couple of steps. The AFI too lodged a protest when the officials allowedYanni Wu to run the race and Jyothi eventually got the silver medal as the Chinese false starter was eventually disqualified.

According to AFI officials, there were other dodgy decisions against woman javelin thrower Annu Rani and Kishore Kumar Jena, whose legal throw was judged foul as he went on to win the silver medal behind Chopra.

“We are compiling information related to all these incidents and will make a formal complaint with the Asian Track and Field and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) officials. This complaint will be made through the Chef de Mission for Hangzhou Games,” Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI), told IANS on Saturday.

Sumariwalla spoke to IANS on the sidelines of a press brief the AFI had organised with Sebastian Coe to celebrate the performance of Indian athletes in major events like the Asian Games and World Championships.

World Athletics, track and field’s global governing body will also have a look at these incidents after it gets a report from the Asian federation regarding athletics competitions at the Asian Games, said President Lord Sebastian Coe.

Incidents like these raise doubts over officiating among fans and put them off the sport, both officials agreed.

Sumariwalla also highlighted the measures taken by AFI in the last decades that resulted in the recent brilliant performance of Indian athletes on the global stage.

–IANS

bsk