AICF holds a pre-AGM meeting in Kanpur to discuss chess development

By Agency News Desk

Kanpur, July 8 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) successfully conducted a pre-Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting here on Saturday, bringing together representatives from 33 state affiliations across the country to deliberate on the development of chess in India and address the obstacles faced by them.

Chaired by AICF President Sanjay Kapoor, the primary objective of the meeting was to facilitate an open discussion on the key issues and challenges confronting the state associations.

This collaborative platform provided an opportunity for representatives to share their valuable insights and experiences, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the diverse hurdles faced at the regional level, the AICF informed in a release on Saturday.

During the discussions, attention was focused on devising effective strategies to bolster the development of chess nationwide. The participants actively highlighted the unique challenges encountered by their respective state associations, encompassing areas such as infrastructure, funding, player development, and organizational support. These deliberations laid the foundation for the formulation of targeted solutions that would address the specific needs of each state affiliation, the release said.

In line with AICF’s commitment to progress and excellence, the meeting concluded with a pledge to implement precise measures to tackle the identified challenges head-on. The AICF, in collaboration with the state affiliations, will work tirelessly to devise and execute comprehensive action plans that foster the growth of chess across the nation. By addressing these obstacles collectively, AICF aims to create a more robust and inclusive chess ecosystem, ultimately propelling Indian chess to greater heights on the global stage.

The All India Chess Federation is set to hold its Annual General Body Meeting on Sunday in Kanpur. This highly anticipated event will bring together chess enthusiasts, officials, and members from across the country to discuss important matters, make decisions, and shape the future of chess in India.

–IANS

bsk

