Sunday, December 17, 2023
AIFF president vows for more involvement of Cerebral Palsy players in domestic tournaments

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey plans to involve Cerebral Palsy football players in the broad-based structure of AIFF leagues.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said that he has plans to involve Cerebral Palsy football players in the broad-based structure of AIFF leagues.

“The FIFA slogan says ‘Football Unites the World’. And I take this opportunity to address the fact that the Cerebral Palsy footballers would also be well involved during our existing AIFF tournaments in some capacity,” Chaubey said.

“In the tournaments organised by the AIFF, it is a practice for the participating teams and players to hold the hands of youngsters while walking into the ground. The Cerebral Palsy football players can also be included in this practice, which should come as an encouragement for these players,” he said.

Chaubey pointed out that the AIFF conducts several tournaments like the I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, Kalinga Super Cup, Santosh Trophy, and many other national championships in both men’s and women’s categories.

The AIFF president was speaking during the Cerebral Palsy football final, a part of the Khelo India Para Games. The football title was won by Kerala, who defeated Tamil Nadu 7-0 in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital.

The AIFF President said, “Khelo India Para Games is a great initiative. I enjoyed the Cerebral Palsy football, in which Kerala and Tamil Nadu bagged the champions and runners-up spots, respectively, and Haryana clinched the third place. I strongly believe that Cerebral Palsy football will help India enhance their medals tally in the international Para Games. I will also greatly encourage the players of Cerebral Palsy football.”

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was present on the occasion. He congratulated the organisers and participants for the successful conduct of the Para Games.

–IANS/cs/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
